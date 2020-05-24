Top four irresistible soft-sided luggage sets to buy

Best water resistant buy for your vacation

Stylish functionality is always appreciated. Luckily this set of soft-sided luggage by New Jersey Travellers gives us all this and more without any fuss and trouble. Travel buffs everywhere will appreciate everything from its striking colour to its water-resistant outer material. The polyester casting allows these bags to hold their shape while the lightweight build helps you get more out of your free baggage allowance every time. An added perk is the sturdy wheel base and handles to make these pieces grippier and more convenient to use. Each piece comes complete with compression straps and a mesh panel pocket to make organising super easy irrespective of the items.

It gives you all the space you need!

Resilient, durable and lightweight, those are some of the top features you need to look for when it comes to good luggage. And this set by Nasher miles has all three and more. As some of the best travel ready luggage around, this high-capacity set offers expandable zippers to give you up to 25% more space. This comes in handy especially when dealing with bulky winter wear and all that vacation shopping. Easy access front pockets and tear resistant fabric make it great for dealing with rough baggage handling and rugged travel.

A bag that will cheer you up

Compact styling meets great functionality and a bright cheerful colour in this set of bags by Aristocrat. From your shoes to your jackets and cycling helmets, this bag can accommodate it all easily. The durable, compact design and five year international warranty by VIP make sure you stay organised and travel stress free on every trip. Besides we found the back padding and padded handles a real blessing during long haul travel that can sometimes leave you sore and tired. Strong zippers and 360-Degree rotating wheel complete this excellent set of features that round off this well-made luggage set.

For the ones who want design as well as functionality

Finally on our list comes the bag that’s easy on your pocket and great to get going hassle-free. Available in a black and contrast red panel colour, this set is well-designed, spacious and made of high-quality polyester fabric. The roomy main compartment has compression straps to keep your items from moving around and getting damaged, while the mesh sleeve is perfect to carry documents and smaller accessories that you might need along the way. A zippered expander to give you 25% more space and an outer pocket for quick-grab items make this bag almost every novice travellers dream come true.