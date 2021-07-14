Explore India’s independence

Translated in Hindi from ‘India After Gandhi’ by Ramchandra Guha, ‘Bharat, Gandhi Ke Baad’ documents the major events that took place post India’s independence. Most history books speak of times when India was under British rule, but this book covers the era after India was declared a democracy. The English edition of the book was named Book of the Year by Outlook and The Economist and also won the 2011 Sahitya Akademi Award. It is a must-read for everyone who is keen on Indian history, as the translator has done a great job in retaining the nuances of the original.

Deep dive into ancient India

Going centuries back into India’s past, Bharat Ka Prachin Itihas paints a picture of the ancient life, culture, architecture as well as political system. Written by Ram Sharan Sharma in Hindi, the contents of the book are in chronological order making it easy to access a particular part in a matter of seconds. The newest edition of the book was published in 2018 by Oxford University Press and is available in paperback and can also be read on kindle. This book is perfect for everyone who plans on studying for competitive exams at the State and National levels.

Learn about the Indian Constitution

Drafted under the chairmanship of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by The Constituent Assembly Of India, the Constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950. The book ‘Bharat ka Samvidhan’ is the Hindi edition written by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which has been made accessible by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. All of 272 pages, the book has been made available in paperback as well as in hardcover by Educreation Publishing. If you are interested in delving into the Indian Constitution, this book is for you!

Bhagat Singh’s Revolutionary Thinking

One of the greatest revolutionaries India has ever seen did more than just fight for independence - he penned down his incredible thoughts for us to read. Bhagat Singh Ke Sampurn Dastavej is a collection of his writings in the form of opinion pieces on the happenings around him, as well as letters to his family and compatriots. The writing is inspiring and has the power to move you. Spanning across 480 pages, this Hindi paperback edition is great for weekend reading. You should definitely purchase this book for its insightful nature.