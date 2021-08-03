Dressing up with superheroes

All kids nowadays are fond of superheroes and their adventure stories. This collection of Superman and Batman ankle socks have striking colours and patterns. They are made of cotton and spandex, and hence are very comfortable to wear. They provide good protection to their feet, especially during physical activities. These socks can be machine-washed easily without any damage to their fabric. Kids will surely feel special once they see their favourite superheroes on them. This product is a great choice as a birthday gift or other such special occasions.

Ideal for little boys

Getting younger kids to wear socks can be a task. But when you buy them comfortable pairs with their beloved characters, they will not refuse. This set of smart Avenger collections contains five pairs of ankle socks for boys that feature Captain America, Antman, Hulk, Ironman, and the Avengers Logo on them. Attractive and comfortable to wear, these socks are made from soft cotton. They can be machine-washed but hand-washing can make them last longer. If you want socks for little boys who love Avengers then you should definitely buy this product.

Striped socks with character logo

This is a unique collection of superhero socks, designed in a way to make kids who wear them feel powerful - just like their favourite superhero. These mid-calf length socks come in a pack of three pairs and feature the Justice League superhero logos. They also have colourful stripes which make them stand out. The fabric used is combed cotton which ensures they’re soft & ultra-breathable even after being worn the whole day. Not only are they comfortable but also fit well and look good. Buy this product for its temperature regulating fabric.

Colourful and practical daily use socks

Socks maybe a piece of clothing that gets ignored, but it does help elevate one’s style game. Especially when it comes to kids who try to avoid wearing socks, colourful pairs with attractive designs can come in handy. This pack of four assorted cartoon character socks featuring Tom and Jerry is perfect for girls. They are made from combed cotton and spandex & can be hand or machine-washed. Buy this collection for its premium quality material that is good for everyday use.