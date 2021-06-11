3 in 1 steam vaporizer

This steam vaporizer is a multi-functional product that is suitable for both personal and therapeutic use. It is cost-effective while ensuring that there is no compromise on functionality and style. This product provides relief from cough, cold, headaches, Sinusitis & Bronchitis. However, you must consult a physician in case you feel the need to rely on the vaporizer for a long time. It comes with some added attachments - a facial mask & a nose mask. The product is also completely safe from shocks and it has a 100% plastic body. If you are looking for an affordable, safe & effective steamer - look no further.

Perfect for beauty treatments

This vaporizer with a facial sauna focuses primarily on providing a complete set of solutions for your skin and face. It keeps your skin fresh and clean which in turn curbs the growth of acne and helps control its spread. It also prevents the increase of black & whiteheads while keeping the skin rejuvenated. At the same time, this product is also suitable for combating respiratory ailments - although it is recommended that a decongestant capsule or oil should also be used with the vaporizer to get the maximum out of it. If you’re looking for something that takes care of your skin as well respiratory ailments this product is great to have handy!

One product, many uses

Right from providing comfort from sore throat and blocked nose, to curing acne and ensuring supple skin, this product comes with a lot of uses. But, while maintaining the usual health and beauty benefits, this vaporizer operates as a Humidifier as well as a mobile Hair Spa! It comes with 3 attachments along with a guide on how to use them. Given that it’s not exorbitant in terms of cost, and provides additional functionality, this product gives a good value for money. Get this product if you’re looking for something to help with your beauty regimen.

Multi-layer Steam Inhaler

This product is slightly on the higher side in terms of cost - but it is definitely worth the money! The steam inhaler produces a strong steam stream to help clean and nourish skin in one go. The steamer also has a nano-atomization steaming unit to help open up and clear pores. But what’s more, is the fact that there are a few notable features of this product which differentiate it from the others. The towel warming chamber can readily give you a fresh moist hand or face towel whenever you need it. Get this product if you’re looking for something that lets you control heat and steam as per your preference.