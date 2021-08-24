Learn words, colours and shapes

This game aims to increase the ability to build words, count objects and understand colours and shapes. The pack contains three different games, so kids can choose what they want to play with. The first game contains jigsaw pieces that can be joined together to form 3 lettered words. The counting game is similar, where kids have to match objects with the correct number. Whereas the third game helps kids recognise patterns, colours and shapes with a matching card game. You should go for this 3-in-1 pack if you’re looking for something that’ll boost concentration amongst kids.

Magnetic board to enhance kids’ motor skills

Unlike usual, this game consists of a magnetic board and 64 picture magnets and 144 alphabets. Kids can keep themselves and their friends entertained by taking turns forming words or recognising objects. This activity makes playtime fun as it teaches them word formation, spelling, reading, and enhancing their motor skills. There are many different ways to play the game - so mix it up each time you open the box! Buy this product to help develop your child’s vocabulary and spelling.

Innovative and fun-filled activity mats

This game is quite innovative and creative for kids in the age group of 6-9 years. It comes with six double-sided write-and-wipes mats, which can be used repeatedly, a pen for writing on the mats and a duster to wipe it away. The mats have 12 different activities like solving puzzles, drawing patterns, spotting differences between two images, and keeping kids concentrated for a long time. Not only does this boost creative thinking and observation skills, but it also enhances their drawing ability. Purchase this unique game to keep your child happily engaged.

Jigsaw puzzles that boost learning

While this may seem like any other jigsaw puzzle game, it is different from the rest because it has stick-like pieces with illustrations on both sides. There are 32 sticks, which are thick and smooth for easy handling and have vibrant designs. Being easy to use, kids can sort out the sticks to form 8 different patterns on the board that comes in the back. This activity is helpful to boost brain power, coordination, problem-solving, analysis etc., and you should buy it for kids up to the ages of 5 or those who’re in preschool.