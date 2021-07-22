Developing curiosity and creativity

This game by Pidilite Fevicreate is an activity based game where kids get to indulge in a do-it-yourself science project. The box includes quality mount board parts, including cutouts of the sun and nine planets with prints on the front and back along with a thread. Once it's put together, what you get is a complete solar system that can be hung in a place where kids get to play with it. If your child is interested in art and craft, this learning game is perfect for them.

Exploring the world

This game is perfect for days on which kids complain about being bored with nothing to do. The box includes 3 different games - a jigsaw puzzle of the world map, trivia cards along with some stamp cards and marker beads for a spotting game. With so much to learn like food, monuments, animals, etc. around the world, the game helps increase their knowledge for sure. If you’re looking for something that builds visual, spatial and logical reasoning abilities, this 3 in 1 game will be a great addition to your kids game collection.

Perfect for a family game night

What seems like just a card game, is packed full of fun and interesting learning concepts. Developed by The Pretty Geeky, this game includes three separate games that are all card-based, each for a different category. Some of the learnings in it are odd-even numbers, reading time, fractions etc. It helps boost logic and creativity all the while keeping it fun and light. This game is not only fun for your kids but also for adults and you should purchase it for a fun family night or weekends out.

Fun mathematics STEM game

A multiplayer game for maximum four people, this one teaches the concepts of addition, subtraction, multiplication, division etc. It involves four rulers that come attached with a character which moves up and down according to challenges. The game aids in developing thinking skills, decision making and problem solving amongst kids all the while getting them to practice their mathematics. It focuses on building STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] skills. This game is perfect for those who’re looking to engage their kids in mathematical problems while keeping things fun.