Brush pens for ease-of-use

Even if you’re someone who loves painting and watercolors, you tend to avoid it altogether because clearing the desk and putting brushes, colors, palette, and water container away is too much work. Brush pens are a perfect substitute for this situation, as not only are they convenient to hold [like a pen] but also deliver similar results. This pack contains pens in 12 different shades and has a flexible brush tip that glides over the paper’s surface. These are also great for calligraphy use and are an exciting gift for kids as well as adults. Buy this product for its convenient usage.

DIY Arts and Craft Kit

Instead of having to shop for each craft piece or supply separately, this packs it all together. The package includes many fun and exciting things like glitter glue, double-colored paper string, foam flowers, paper balls, neon paper washi tapes, gem-like stickers in the shape of stars and hearts, pearl stickers, jute ribbons etc. With inspiration from the internet or creativity of the minds, this craft kit is perfect for school projects or gifting during the holiday season for kids and adults. Get this product if you want to spend your free time creatively with DI supplies.

Holographic card sheets in assorted colors

This pack of holographic card sheets contains ten different A4-sized sheets. Not only do they come in assorted colors but also attractive designs and sparkling glitter. While one side of the sheet has a design, the other side is white - which makes them suitable for making greeting cards. Otherwise, you can always use these high-quality thick card sheets for scrapbooking, gift box décor, and other art projects for birthdays and special occasions.

DIY colorful candle-making kit

While this requires adult supervision, candle-making is an interesting project for kids and this pack makes it convenient by providing all the ingredients in one package. This back is beach-themed and contains glass tumblers to hold the candles in, colored sand, seashells, gel wax, candle wicks, and an instruction manual. Once ready, these glass candles embedded with seashells look pretty when displayed on the shelf and are great for gifting to your loved ones too. Buy this product if you are looking for something that passes time in a fun, yet knowledgeable way.