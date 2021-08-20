Strengthens hair and hydrates scalp

This castor oil is beneficial for all types of hair and works wonders on dry, aged hair. When used on dry scalp, it locks in moisture, prevents greying and also promotes hair growth. The oil makes hair stronger & controls hair fall. You can even use it on eyelashes and eyebrows to enhance thickness - something that is usually ignored. Because the oil is highly viscous it is easy to apply and penetrates the scalp more effectively. Go for this product especially if you have dry hair.

Oil that improves overall hair health

This castor oil has great moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties and also is rich in fatty acids. As a result, it is very useful for keeping hair hydrated and soft. When applied to the scalp, it prevents water loss and relieves you from dandruff as well as other scalp problems. The oil helps in improving hair health and with regular use can also significantly improve your eyelashes and eyebrows. This is a cold-pressed, edible oil that is rich in nutrients and vitamins. Buy this product to maintain hair health while also helping you have great skin and nails.

Oil to stimulate hair growth

With this oil, it is easy to maintain the shine and texture of your hair. When massaged onto the scalp regularly, this oil hydrates and also balances the moisture level of your hair. It prevents dandruff, breakage and even reduces hair fall. The oil controls split ends that occur when you apply too much heat, chemically treat your hair or when hair has to deal with extreme weather conditions. Purchase this castor oil to condition your dry hair and keep it strong and beautiful.

Castor Oil for thick, dark hair

This is a 100% pure cold-pressed castor oil which is free from any chemical additives. Since it is unrefined, all the nutrients are intact which means better care for your hair. It is rich in Vitamin E that has powerful antioxidant and moisturising properties. When massaged on the scalp, its nutrients penetrate hair follicles easily. For even better effect, warm the oil, apply it to the scalp and leave it overnight. Buy this cold-pressed oil to add shine and lustre to your hair.

