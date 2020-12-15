Top Four Beautiful and Functional Home Decor Baskets

Mesh basket that’s multi-functional

Made with powder coated steel and a birch veneer handle, this mesh basket is the perfect option to store fruits and vegetables in - especially since it has been tested and approved for contact with food. It not only stores but keeps the food fresh as the air passes through the mesh and lets you get a clear view of what’s in it. It looks pretty on your kitchen counter and can also be used for grocery shopping or for your home garden harvests. This mesh basket should only be cleaned with a damp cloth. Get this basket if you’re looking for something that can be used for many different functions.

Hexagonal basket that adds to the aesthetic

Perfect as a piece of modern decor, this golden hexagonal metal basket makes a great gifting option for those special occasions. The basket is made of wrought iron with a rose gold coating that’s rust resistant, to ensure it lasts for a long time. But what’s most unique is the handmade hexagonal shape which stands out like no other and will look great on a hallway table or even in a corner on the floor. Not only are these baskets great for building gift hampers but also lovely to store your personal belongings in an organised yet stylish way. Buy this basket if you’re looking for something that looks unique and is functional.

Utility basket made of linen

Great for stowing away in cupboards, displaying in the living room or using as a washed laundry basket, this product is quite versatile and makes for a great decluttering option for your space. Made of durable linen with cotton rope handles and a muslin cloth lining. it defines class and functionality, with its rather sophisticated colour and design. Apart from storing your belongings that are usually lying around, this basket is also perfect for organising your wardrobe as it fits into your shelves quite well. You should go for this product if you’re looking for a pack of two.

Super stylish jute basket

This wicker basket is easy to fall in love with. It can be used as a fitting basket for your rustic or classic home decor, or to store fruits in, as well as to store baby clothes and essentials. The basket itself is quite lightweight, making it easy to carry your picnic goodies when you’re going on a day trip. Because the basket is handcrafted, no two baskets are exactly alike. You should consider buying this product if you’re looking for something in neutral tones and eco-friendly.