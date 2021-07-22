Great for combination skin

This alcohol-free toner by O3+ is designed to suit people who have normal to dry skin types or even combination skin. The product promises not just cleansing but also hydration without making your skin feel oily. It contains multivitamins that are known to minimize skin ageing. It comes in a 120ml pour bottle and all you need to do is apply it after washing your face, at least once a day. You should buy this product if you need something to reduce pores and have a combination skin type.

Relieves acne without a hassle

Re’equil is a brand that has become synonymous with skincare especially amongst people who have sensitive skin. This toner is most useful for fighting against acne and oiliness. Dermatologically tested to ensure safe application, this product can work its magic with the help of 9 different types of botanical extracts including Witch Hazel. Given that the product does not contain any alcohol, the rest of the ingredients do a great job of washing away oil without drying your skin out. Go for this toner if you have sensitive skin.

Get naturally glowing skin

One of a kind, this Probiotic toner by Minimalist suits all skin types, including oily, normal, dry, combination skin as well as sensitive skin type. It is lightweight, applies easily on the skin surface and also absorbs quickly. The composition of the toner is such that it also mildly exfoliates the skin without causing any irritation. What makes it so good for sensitive skin is that it's free from fragrance, silicone, sulfates, parabens, essential oils, dyes and alcohol. You should pick this product for all of its exfoliating properties.

Tightens pores with regular use

Plum’s new alcohol-free toner contains green tea extracts for its natural antioxidant properties; glycolic acid to help remove dead skin cells and glycerin, a non-comedogenic ingredient that soothes your skin. The toner contains 100% vegan ingredients, and gives clear and moisturised skin in no time. All you need to do is apply the toner on to a clean, washed face, wait for it to air dry and finish with an oil-free moisturiser. Regular use of this product boosts tightening of pores for healthy, bouncy skin. Get this product not just for its utility, but also because of its vegan and cruelty-free properties.