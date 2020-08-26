Top flours to add to your daily meals

Low carb atta

This product contains just 5% net carb which is even lower than most nuts and seeds. It is an excellent option for people who want to go on a keto diet or low carb diet and looking for quick weight loss results. This flour is extremely low in carbs and is a rich vegetarian source of high fat and protein. If you are looking for great-tasting flour while maintaining a strict diet, this is the ideal option for you.

Rich in fibre

This flour is made of bajra which is rich in insoluble fibre that aids digestion. It also reduces secretion of bile acids and is linked to a lowered risk of gallstone formation. This flour is processed from selected grains of best quality, processed and cleaned. It is free from chaff, broken and foreign matters. The flour is wholesome and uniform in size and colour. This organic flour is great for those people who believe in eating natural and living healthy philosophy. Choose this option if you are a fan of bajra rotis and parathas.

Great source of minerals

This flour is made from thoroughly graded ragi. It is a wholesome source of calcium and fibre can be a part of everyday diet in the form of porridge, rotis, dosa, puttu and various other dishes. This is 100% natural. This product also contains minerals which are essential for the body. It is ideal for those who like to experiment with their cuisine and look to do more from their atta than just cook rotis and parathas. You can try this flour to make dosa, puttu or idly and even muffins.

Almond flour

This almond flour is a good source of manganese, vitamin E, monounsaturated fats, carbohydrates, and fibre. Apart from being rich in nutrients, it tastes amazing too. You can use it for making puddings, kheer, sweets, badam-katli, grain-free baking mixes, muffins, baking cookies etc. The flour is made from Californian almonds without any additive. These sweet blanched almonds have had their skins removed and then been finely ground for digestibility. Lower in carbs than wheat flour, almond flour is also high on fiber and protein. It gives a grainy texture to foods combined with a rich taste of almonds. Its nutty flavour adds a distinctive taste to the dishes. Try this unique flour if you want to spice up your daily diet without compromising on your health.