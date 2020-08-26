Top feed for fish in your aquarium

Increases immunity

This is a feed suitable for all aquarium fish species such as goldfish, fancy carp, swordtails, platies, mollies, angelfish, cichlids, anabantids and bettas. It contains astaxanthin which enhances the brilliant natural colour of aquarium fish. The feed is rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin E to help reduce stress and increase immunity. The feed provides complete nutrition to the fish with non-water fouling. It is advised that you feed 2-3 times daily in that quantity which can be consumed within 5 minutes and do not overfeed because that can make water cloudy. If you want a fish feed rich in vitamins, choose this option.

No artificial colours

This feed is absolutely suitable for aquarium fish. Pellet food is ideal for mid-water and top feeding fishes. It is made with natural ingredients with the perfect combination that helps in resolving digestion issues and improves metabolism. It does not contain any artificial colour and is scientifically formulated in the lab. This product has gone through multiple levels of tests. It ensures higher growth in fish. This is a great choice if you want to buy a pellet style feed.

Non-vegetarian product

This is complete pet food for all types of demanding tropical fish for health, colour and growth. It is made up of fish and fish derivatives, vegetable protein extract, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, molluscs and crustaceans, yeast, minerals, algae, oils and fats. It also has stabilized Vitamin C which increases resistance to disease. This fish feed promotes healthy growth and prevents nutrition-related deficiency symptoms. This is the ideal fish feed for all types of rare varieties as well. This is a completely non-vegetarian product and the fish will love it. Go for this feed if you need to fulfil all the nutrition needs of your aquarium fish.

A healthy diet

This dried larvae is a staple and healthy diet for your carnivorous fish. Aquarium fish can quite easily become deficient in calcium and vitamins, so insect feed is good for them. This feed has higher calcium content than other feeder insects. A diet high in calcium promotes healthier bones for your turtle. It is also high in good fat content. This fish feed has Omega 6 and 9 to promote better heart health. It also contains large amounts of lauric acid too which is a proven antimicrobial substance for boosted immunity. Your fish will like this one as it is closest to the real thing. Anyone who wants the best of natural food for their pet fish should certainly consider this product.