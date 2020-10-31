Top face toners for a clear look

Hydrating tonic

This hydrating moisture tonic is suitable for normal to dry, matured skin. It is a multi-vitamin booster that not only minimizes the multiple signs of skin ageing but also acts as a shield from free radicals. It produces excellent results when used with Hydrating Moisture Cleanser. Reducing multiple signs of ageing, this tonic works effectively on fine lines and wrinkles. Shielding you from free radicals, this tonic replenishes your skin and leaves you refreshed. It gives satiny-smooth and supple texture to your skin with a regular use of this tonic that endows your skin with moisture. This is one of the best choices if you are looking for a hydrating tonic for your face.

Goodbye to dryness

This ultra-hydrating, skin conditioning toner for women will soothe, nourish and pamper your skin, making it look brighter and dewier. Replenish and balance your skin’s moisture level and say goodbye to dryness and impurities, with this super hydrating magical water. It contains antioxidant and antibacterial properties which clears and brightens the skin. It forms a protective shield over your skin. The tonic also features anti-inflammatory ingredients like witch hazel and liquorice extracts. It keeps acne away and designed to refine the appearance of pores, and provides gentle exfoliation.

Goodness of neem

This tonic is made of steam distilled waters of five flowers to balance sebum production and refresh the skin and it is infused with purifying neem, nourishing saffron. It also has the delicate mix of ketaki or kewda flowers which have anti-oxidant and cooling properties. Marigold or Calendula has a high content of flavonoids, that act as antioxidants in the body. The Jasmine flower is derived from the Persian word ‘Yasmin’ literally meaning “gift from God” is also part of this tonic. Jasmine or Bela infused water is excellent for the complexion and for keeping the body lightly scented for hours. It helps retain moisture in the skin. This tonic is made of all natural products and completely healthy for the care and nurture of your skin.

Alcohol free

Be it our stressful lifestyle or exposure to pollution, your skin is constantly under threat and before we know it, it has lost its natural glow. This daily care product range nourishes the skin, keeping it soft, smooth and healthy. Daily pore minimising toner is an alcohol-free toner with soothing botanicals like cucumber and witch hazel extracts which gently removes impurities and leaves the skin feeling refreshed, refined and comfortable. It contains niacinamide, which helps to tone the skin. Formula researched and developed by dermatologists and suitable for all skin types. The product is designed to fit your schedule, it can be used in the day and night. It can be easily used on a daily basis.