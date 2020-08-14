Top face powders that perfect for your makeup

Meant for everyday use

This micro-fine lightweight powder protects the skin and extends a mattifying effect by absorbing excess oil from the skin surface. It evens out complexion and hides imperfections for that smooth and glowing effect. Suitable for everyday use as it blends effortlessly with skin. The shea butter acts as a moisturising agent along with vitamin E which improves skin health. This product is paraben-free, those harmful chemical substances that harm both the body and environment. For safe and smooth skin, this is your go-to product.

Long-lasting effect

This poreless powder goes beyond skin tone matching to fit the unique texture issues of normal to oily skin for the ultimate natural fit. The anti-shine perlite technology absorbs oil for a matte finish without looking cakey. It provides long-lasting, shine control for up to 12 hours. With the provided applicator, blot the powder on to areas of the face with excess oil. Apply to your forehead, nose, cheeks, and chin and blend all over using gentle downward strokes. This is a best in class product from a brand popular for its beauty products. This is perfect for those who don’t want to compromise on quality and want a top tier face powder.

Avoid dark spots

How about a compact that gives you sun protection? This one is your daily sunscreen with SPF 40. It is light, non-sticky and gives a matte finish so that you can use it all year round. The long-wear powder evenly spreads on the skin, forming a high coverage layer that blocks the sun’s harmful rays. It also helps you avoid dark spots, premature ageing and skin darkening. The powder is available in a universal shade designed for all skin tones. It is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types. What are you waiting for, grab the best protection under the sun and say goodbye to sun damage!

Smell great all day

This face powder is made from pure sandalwood, saffron, rose extracts, sandal oil and natural minerals. The therapeutic blend works all day to give you a clear, glowing complexion. The natural fragrance of sandalwood enhances your mood and keeps you feeling fresh. Little quantity of powder is enough to make you glow. It also helps in getting rid of acne and freckles. You need to buy this product to ensure a radiant skin.