Top face masks to choose from if you are planning to step outside

Must for ultimate protection from dust, pollution and UV Rays

Be it any season or atmosphere, usually we don’t have anything dedicated to covering our face on an everyday basis. Also, it is the face that gets tanned more than the rest of the body as it is directly hit by the harmful rays of the sun. Most dust particles settle on our face resulting in open pores, dark circles and even rashes and pimples. This face mask provides ultimate protection from wind, dust cold, pollution, sun and UV-rays.

The best part is that it is produced from CoolPass high-performance fibers that allow you to breathe easily. It also covers your neck and is best for bikers, cyclists, trekkers among others.

Like colour coordinating? This is surely for you

It is always good to cover the face with a mask as and when we step out. Most of the germs enter the body through the nose and mouth. So, investing in a good quality cloth mask can be a good idea. This pack of three masks comes with amazing colour options. They are washable and reusable.

So next time you are wearing a yellow or blue dress, you can pick the face mask of the same colour. It is available in not two, five, but a whopping 30 colour options. These cotton masks cover your mouth and nose and prohibit dust, dirt and pollution from entering your body.

Love prints then here’s your pick

Face masks need not be monotonous, they can be trendy too. With the growing demand for fashionable items, people are usually opting for masks that are unique and stylish. Printed masks are in fashion these days and they are way better than the surgical masks that we often see being worn commonly.

This camouflage printed mask is washable and reusable. It comes with dual-layer filtration and restricts pollutants from getting into your body.

Mask that ticks all the boxes

Wearing masks for a long time irritates your nose and ears. But there is a product out there that will take care of those problems.This face mask comes with adjustable nosepiece and inner foam and has custom seal elastic ear-loops with no pressure to the ears.

It shields you from dust, pollen, industrial dust, haze, micro-organisms and provides protection from cold, viruses, and soot. This face mask has five layers of active carbon and the best part is that it is quite inexpensive.