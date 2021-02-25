Top face masks for skin nourishment

Radiance boost

This watermelon glow mask is a perfect blend of non-toxic natural ingredients for brightening and hydration. It hydrates, lightens skin while purifying the skin tone. Watermelon extracts rich in amino acids and the natural forms of hyaluronic acid act as a radiance-boosting hydrator that soothes and deeply cleanses your skin. The mask is suitable for all skin types and works efficiently to brighten and moisturize your skin. If you are looking for natural sources to deeply penetrate your skin’s pores to cleanse and detoxify, then this is for you.

For sensitive skin

This natural face pack made of sandalwood and rose is packed with the goodness of herbs and ayurvedic formulation for all skin-related problems. The pack effectively brightens skin tone, fights pigmentation, reduces acne and lightens dark spots. It is suitable for all skin types, just apply thrice a week with rose water or aloe vera gel to say goodbye to skin problems. It works wonders for sensitive skin, reduces sun tan, inflammation and redness, and controls oil production on the skin that causes pimples. Looking for a one-stop solution for problematic skin, then this is for you.

With milk proteins

Suitable for all skin types, regular use of the pack makes the skin look noticeably fairer, smoother, and brighter. The face pack is blended with pure extracts of milk protein, wheat germ, almond oil, honey, and seaweed for skin revitalization. Apply evenly on cleansed face and neck, and rise for a more relaxed and smooth skin. A stressful lifestyle takes a toll on your skin and makes it look dull, this is the pack for you to ease away wrinkles and look more radiant.

Contains gold mica, almond oil

This face pack meets all your skin’s expectations of purifying, moisturizing to keep your skin looking radiant. The clay mask has gold mica, sweet almond oil, and gold montmorillonite that controls excess sebum to keep acne in check, protects from UV rays, and helps repair the skin. The refining and toning mask removes the dead skin layer and improves suppleness. The clay has calming properties and reduces redness to leave a soft dewy glow. The mask is 100 percent vegan, gluten-free and contains no paraben and mineral oils. Want to revive your fatigued skin and brighten the complexion, then your search ends here.