Top face creams for babies for skin protection

Light textured

This cream protects a newborn's skin from the first day itself. Natural lipids, Vitamin E, panthenol in the cream safeguard baby’s skin from dryness related irritations. It is light textured cream and easily absorbs without leaving any greasy residue. The cream consists of chamomile tea extracts that comfort the baby by reducing irritation and also works as an antifungal for their skin. The antibacterial properties safeguard baby’s tender skin from infections and rashes. To protect your baby’s skin from dryness, apply on affected areas twice a day for best results. Go for this if you are looking for an antibacterial cream.

Blend of corn starch and lavender oil

This everyday moisturizing cream is specifically crafted to nurture delicate and soft baby skin. Oat oil and oat flour along with milk protein and lavender oil locks in moisture to relieve dry and irritated skin. All ingredients are gentle, non-toxic and work to improve skin texture. It acts as a skin protectant. The cream also comes with a talc-free dusting powder with organic ingredients. A blend of corn starch and lavender oil shields from excess moisture and can also be used to relieve diaper rash. It soothes and moisturizes sensitive and extra dry skin. Go for this if you are looking for a natural alternative.

With organic oils

Enriched with organic shea butter, cocoa butter and milk proteins, this face cream prevents dryness and soothes the baby’s tender skin. It is hypoallergenic and gentle. The milk proteins act as protective and deeply moisturizing agents while the avocado oil softens the dry skin. The organic jojoba oil in the cream balances oil production and skin’s pH balance to make the skin look healthy and nourished. The cream is free from paraben, toxin and other harmful chemicals. If you are looking for deep conditioning of your baby’s skin, then go for this.

Longer protection

This cream provides long-lasting hydration and protection to the sensitive baby skin. It consists of all natural and active ingredients like shea butter, Vitamin E, glycerine rice oil and pro-vitamin B5 for longer moisturising. This cream deeply nourishes and protects the skin against external agents like changing temperature, smog, cold wind. This also works wonders on the skin redness that occurs from saliva, milk residue. The cream’s composition is inspired to give the baby’s skin natural development. For a long-lasting protection of the baby, this is the go to cream.