Top essential oils for skincare

A healthier you

This natural formula makes it great for acne care and the organic aroma is also great for unwinding and relaxing. The packet contains two bottles of essential oils, one in tea tree and the other in a lavender flavour. Tea Tree oil will restore and revitalize your skin to leave it looking healthier than ever. Lavender has cleansing properties and it is perfect for adding to any moisturizer or creams. It is extremely versatile, and can be added to shampoo, acne treatment solution, or even as an insect repellent. For a hydrating effect in your skin, click the buy button on this product.

Nature in every drop

This tea tree oil is an easy and effective way to maintain healthy hair and a healthy scalp. Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with any carrier oil such as coconut, jojoba and almond. All you need to do is to apply it by simply massaging the oil onto your scalp or just add a few drops to your favourite shampoo. The oil comes from the pristine Bungawalbyn Valley Basin in New South Wales, Australia. The oil gives a refreshing feel and will also have a tingling effect on your scalp. Buy this product if a refreshing smell is what you need.

Cleanse and soothe

This oil is available in a pure, natural and organic lavender essence. This essential oil is perfect to take care of hair, skin, and aroma. It can cleanse and soothe the mind and is perfect to relieve the feeling of exhaustion. The essential oil is ideal for use in diffuser, vaporiser, humidifier, oil burner as well as perfume. It is made of top-quality Bulgarian lavender. Use this oil for creating heavenly smelling hair serums, all-purpose salves, body and facial scrubs, bath salts, perfumes, candles, massage oils and much more. This one is ideal for those buyers who want a multipurpose essential oil.

With benefits of neem

This oil brings you the essential neem carrier and it is perfect for your hair and skin. It has cleansing properties which help improve skin texture by fighting off impurities when applied topically. It contains neem which is well-known for its antibacterial properties and can be used to treat skin inflammation. This neem oil also helps treat the scalp and stimulates blood flow to the skin. It can be used as a skin toner. Neem oil can neem oil can lighten acne scars and other dark spots from the face. Need an essential oil with antibacterial properties? Go for the goodness of neem.