Top electric kettles for kitchen

Solid, strong body

With 1500 watts of power, this kettle boils water in just 2-3 minutes. This fine kettle comes with a 360-degree cordless pirouette base for perfect handling and ease of movement. It makes your job easier and much faster. The hinged lid allows for wide opening and easy cleaning. It has a concealed heating element, which makes it long-lasting. The water does not come in contact with plastic so you don’t have to worry about the contamination from plastic materials. The premium design with a tough exterior lends it that solidity. It will last you many seasons. Should appeal to those who want to buy a durable electric kettle.

Easy to carry around

Now you can boil water, make green tea, prepare soup with this electric kettle within minutes. The single touch locking glass lid mechanism ensures a quick seal to prevent steam from escaping. The automatic cut off feature shuts off the power supply, when the water is boiled, protecting the appliance from damage. It comes with a special elegant handle for a comfortable grip and allows for easy carrying. The cordless design is perfect for those who are looking for a hassle-free experience.

Filter to strain water

With attractive features like automatic cut-off, single touch lid locking, ergonomically designed handles, this electric kettle checks most boxes. The automatic power cut off feature saves on electricity consumption. The spout design makes for easy pouring with a reusable, removable perforated stainless steel filter that strains water while you pour. The swivel power base allows you to plug it in any direction with desired jug handle position. The tough exterior makes it safe and a delight to use. If you are looking for a kettle in a lovely stainless steel body, get this beauty.

Safe to use

Go with this electric kettle from a premium kitchenware brand which features a see-through high capacity borosilicate glass body, durable base and a strong handle in black colour. No plastic element has been used in the body. Thanks to its stainless steel heating plate, the heat will be evenly distributed across the kettle. The dry boiling protection feature of the kettle ensures that it switches off automatically if there is no water in it. The kettle comes with a 1.8-litre capacity and has a high power operation of 2000W. By restricting chemical degradation, the borosilicate body makes this appliance one of the safest to use. Perfect choice for those who are looking for a complete product.