Top electric chimneys for kitchen

Removing the gunk

This chimney comes with curved glass and the black finish makes it look aesthetically pleasing. This electric chimney is meant for a gas stove with 2-4 burner stoves. It measures 60 cm and the suction capacity is 1500 m3/hour which makes it perfect for a kitchen which is more than 200 square feet. The chimney comes with an auto clean function so that you need not sweat over cleaning it often. It has touch control and comes with LED lights. Those who need auto-clean technology should buy this chimney with an oil collector.

LED lamps for lighting

This chimney has a suction capacity of 1200 cubic meters per hour which keeps your kitchen fresh. This is a good looking chimney. The combination of its beautiful appearance and toughened quality makes it a must have appliance for your kitchen. Another great feature of this chimney is that it is not very loud. It also has 2 LED lamps that provide the right light for easy cooking. Not only this, it is also energy efficient and extremely low on maintenance. Buyers who need an all-rounder chimney should bet on this one.

Go for a great design

You can enhance the appearance of your kitchen with this chimney. It comes with a popular push button control that will give a simple access to all the highlights of your chimney and you can clean it with minimum fuss. It is a powerful machine as it is made with alloy and metal which ensure durability. The chimney has a filterless technology for 100% oil suction which will keep your kitchen looking like new for years. It measures 60 cm which is suitable for a kitchen which has two to four burner stoves. If you want a chimney with a good durability factor, this is where your search ends.

Cleaning with precision

This chimney is made with stainless steel baffle filters and is powered by a 200w motor. It has a high suction capacity of 1100 m3/hr which makes it the best gift for your kitchen. These features ensure an odourless smoke-free kitchen every day. The chimney is available in a classic black colour. It has push controls which will really simplify the way you use your chimney. It can effortlessly suck in all the harmful gases out, ensuring a healthy and hygienic cooking experience. Go for this one for its easy and quick controls that makes cooking hassle-free.