Top effortlessly chic kurtis with pants

Classic is the word

The kurta is available in turquoise blue with partially elasticated crepe narrow pants and comes with pink georgette dupatta. It places special emphasis on quality, design and fit which ensures that each product is both trendy and comfortable to the person who wears it. If you are looking for that perfect party wear with trendy silhouettes that will allow you to stand out in a crowd, then this is the dress for you.

Look elegant and sharp

Get a smart and stylish look by wearing these stylish combinations of kurti-pants. It is perfect to mix and match with a host of different other options. This kurti, if worn the right way, can never go wrong to give you a pretty look and have an utilitarian appeal. In order to get that perfect graceful and classic look, all you have to do is pair it with these pants.

If you are looking for an office wear that is somewhat different from the crowd, this solid red kurti and pants are what we suggest. It could be picture perfect for those casual dressing Fridays.

Beautiful floral motifs

This trendy and fashionable piece is made is light to wear and syncs in perfectly with your skin. It can be worn for functions, festivals, parties and even at weddings. The dress is elegant with floral motifs running throughout its length. The light coloured kurti blends amazingly well with the striped pants.

The reason why we would recommend this particular piece is the fit which is as good as it gets.

Up the style quotient

It is straight and drops down to just below the knee. The red lines running throughout the dress break the monotony and help give a contour to your body. This kurti with waist length slits at the sides and heavy buttons makes for a bold style statement. The pink pants hold their own and how. The traditional cotton dress is ideal for those looking for the utmost comfort.