Top easy to install window ACs for you

If you are looking for an economical device

A compact air conditioner occupies less of space and can easily be installed in any room. If you have a small room then you should opt for this Window AC that has the latest technology and design. This cooling device is designed to maintain the set temperature effortlessly. It is available with a Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode and Anti Dust filter and promises a complete deal for healthy living. Go for this eco-friendly AC, for low power and saving energy.

Make your house cozy with this superior window AC

When we install an air conditioner, we look into a lot of things including how much of an increase in your electricity bill it may cause. If you are looking for an economical air cooling device that gives you better cooling, you should opt for this window AC. It has a dust filter that restricts dirt from entering into your house and a dehumidifier that regulates the temperature of your room. It can be easily installed anywhere in your house or office and the best part about this device is that it requires low maintenance.

Adjusts power depending on heat load

Frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuation which may make electronic devices go kaput. You can try this window AC that is available with a stabilizer. It has the DUAL Inverter Compressor along with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor. This helps wider rotational frequency and save energy along with higher speed cooling range. It uses the latest R32 refrigerant gas which is environment-friendly. The AC has a top air discharge outlet and wider air flows that ensures quick and uniform cooling throughout. The most amazing thing about this window AC is that you can monitor and control it at any time and from anywhere with your smartphone and AI speakers such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

This device will get you a good night’s sleep

After a long day at work, getting back home and relaxing in a chilled room helps get rid of stress. A comfortable ambience gets you a deep and sound sleep. The different modes such as Auto Mode, Cool Mod and Auto Power Save Mode in this will help you do that. It has an on/off Timer and automatically sets a desired room temperature. One does not have to change the temperature after sometime which becomes a hassle. There is an auto filter clean feature in the AC that will remind you when to clean the filter.

This AC uses copper tube condenser, evaporator and interconnecting pipes for longer life and better performance.