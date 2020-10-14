Top earrings to add oomph to your style

Long lasting finish

With oxidised base metal, these pair of earrings add an antique ethnic touch to your attire be it Indian or western. Extremely affordable, these pair of earrings may look stunningly heavy, but in reality are these earrings are light in weight and easy to carry. The earring have an ethnic dangler chandbali hook and are suitable for women of all age groups. The fine plating ensures a long lasting finish. If you plan on gifting or buying earrings that are light weight and long lasting in terms of quality, these are for you.

Micro rose gold plating

This pair of earrings is a go-go with any kind of outfit. If you are rain lover and would want two droplets of rain hanging down your earlobe, this product should be a must in your list. These earrings have five layers of micro rose gold plating. As per international standards these earrings are nickel and lead free. Made up of 97 per cent tin and 3 per cent bismuth, these translucent earrings add an edge to your elegance. These earrings should be ideal to be worn to a party or any evening event.

Available in multiple colours

These pretty jhumka style earrings are a must to go with your ethnic outfits. Not too heavy or fancy, these earrings are available in various colours giving you an option to choose from your favourites. The colours are absolutely beautiful, this particular one is in a combination of orange and white. The other options are pink, red, green, blue and black. Made up of brass metal, the minute works on these earrings add an extra oomph to your ethnic wear. These can be paired with a lehenga choli or a beautiful saree. Perfect buy for you to rock in your traditional outfit.

Go gorgeous

Planning to wear a saree or a suit and don’t know which earring will go right? Well these earrings are just it. Crafted with precision, this earring set is gold plated combined with colourful red jhumkas. These earrings will make you look gorgeous. The length of the earrings adds an edge to your attire irrespective of the occasion. Buy these if you have a wedding to attend.