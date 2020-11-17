Top drills for home projects

Ideal for beginners

This drill makes a perfect addition to your tool kit. With this machine, you won't have to call in a professional for jobs like hanging paintings on walls and small repairs around the home. This corded drill is easy and durable enough for anyone to use, which makes it great for learning to work with power tools. You can comfortably use this drill thanks to its ergonomic design and a convenient two-finger trigger. A noteworthy feature is the lock button that keeps the drill locked in the 'on' position allowing you to operate the tool for longer periods comfortably.

If you're looking for a capable drill that's user friendly, choose this one.

For powerful, reliable performance

Ideal for use around the home or for professional contracts, this durable drill is packed with fantastic features. Manufactured by a company known for its excellent power tools, you won't have to worry about quality. We were really impressed by the amount of power this drill machine packs in. You can use this device to quickly drill holes in walls, wood, plastic and even metal. The robust build and powerful 500W motor lets you make light work of the toughest projects. Ideal for use around the home or for professional contracts, you can't go wrong buying this drill.

If its power and durability you're looking for, your search ends here.

Value for money

You can use this handy drill straight out of the box as it comes with 23 drill bits for metal, plastic, masonry and carpentry. Great for times when you need slow and precise drilling, the speed control feature allows you to control how fast the drill operates. You won't have to stress about working with concrete or cement thanks to the effective hammer action of this machine. A feature that we love is the included 360-degree side handle that gives you better control and precision while drilling. At a low price point, this impact drill is well worth the cost.

If you're in the market for an affordable yet powerful drill machine, this one's for you.

Pack a punch with this lightweight drill

With 600W of power, you can breeze through DIY projects with this versatile drill machine.

Featuring a 13mm chuck capacity, forward/reverse function, a depth gauge and an auxiliary handle, you're sure to love this tool. At just 1.5kg, you won't have any trouble operating this drill machine comfortably even for long periods. If its perfection you seek, you'll appreciate the variable speed trigger that allows you to drill with greater accuracy. What's more, the package also includes four wood drill bits and two concrete drill bits absolutely free.

With an ideal balance of power and comfort, we highly recommend buying this drill.