Top double door refrigerators

Auto defrost option

This fridge comprises two shelves with built-in air vents which ensure all-round cooling. With this 236 litres refrigerator, you can store all that you want, from fruits and vegetables to milk and juices, conveniently. Equipped with a reciprocating compressor, this fridge maintains a consistent temperature which keeps the food fresher for longer. The shelf is made of toughened glass, so that you can keep heavy products too without worry. The refrigerator also features an auto defrost option to stop ice build-up. It also has silver ions in the air duct and antimicrobial resistance in the gasket keeps food germ free and fresh. Perfect product for buyers who are looking for a value for money double door refrigerator.

Prevents up to 99% bacterial growth

It comes with deep freeze technology and features the coldest in the class freezer. This refrigerator has a fresh flow air tower with flexi vents which gives you uniform cooling everywhere. The refrigerator has a chilling gel which ensures that cooling is retained even during a power cut. It comes with patented zeolite technology which prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables keeping them fresh for longer. The fridge has a unique anti-microbial additive which prevents up to 99% bacterial growth. This is the ideal refrigerator for people who want a quick cooling appliance.

It has a digital inverter compressor

This refrigerator is available in a stylish design and power-packed features. A cool wall in the freezer keeps food items chilled for up to 12 hours in case of a power. It has an energy efficient digital inverter compressor for trouble-free operation. The inverter makes it a more durable fridge and creates very less noise. The fridge is ideal for a small family and comes with a 3-star energy rating. The deep door helps hold even larger drinks without occupying too much space. This is a high quality refrigerator from the stable of a top home appliance manufacturer. Invest in this one if you want a complete double door refrigerator.

Long-lasting freshness

This is a top drawer refrigerator with seven days’ freshness assurance. It comes with a unique technology which adjusts the compressor speed to the current conditions inside and outside the refrigerator, using the least amount of power. It helps you save up to 40% on your electricity bill. The crisper ensures long-lasting freshness by maintaining the original flavour, texture, and appearance of fruits and vegetables. With a thinner profile, it provides extra space to store more stuff. The layout of the fridge is such that most things are easy to spot and easily accessible. It also has a holiday mode which automatically detects the usage and goes into energy-saving mode after 8 hours. If you are looking for an energy efficient refrigerator, this is the perfect choice for you.