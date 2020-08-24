Top dog treats for your furry friends

Contains real chicken

This treat is made with real chicken and every biscuit provides 100 percent complete and balanced nutrition with no added colours or flavours. It also contains rice flour and wheat flour. These are oven baked and help clean their teeth and keep their breath fresh by slowing down tartar build-up. This product contains Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids which promote lustrous coat. Vitamins and minerals are fortified in this one to help keep dogs active and healthy. These biscuits can be given as a reward to your dog on any given day to show your love for them. They are available in chicken, milk and mutton flavours. For pet lovers who are in the search for a delightful flavour for their canine, this here is an ideal product.

100% digestible treat

This supplement has just the right amount of ingredients which will keep your dog's bones healthy and functioning at their optimum. It contains calcium and phosphorus in the appropriate ratio, along with all the essential vitamins to increase your dog’s connective tissue and tendon strength. It is a perfect treat and strengthens the gums and jaws considerably. This is a completely safe product and 100% digestible. You can give the treats in between meals or when you are playing with the pet. This is a perfect product for those who are looking at treats suitable for all breeds of dogs.

Ideal for puppies

These chews come in a milky flavour and they are quite soft which makes them ideal for puppies. This is different from the ordinary rawhide treats and is a healthy option for you dog. The packet comes with a ziplock and hence they are always fresh. These are made from a highly selective assortment of the finest ingredients available. These are perfect for dogs from 2 months onwards. A single pack contains 30 chewable sticks. It smells real good so it will attract your pet. For buyers who want to get a health treat for their canine, this is a great choice.

Low on fat

These dog treats are the perfect combination of great tasting real meat and a soft chewy texture. This combination makes it a special treat to share every day. These treats make a perfect snack complementing the dog’s daily nutrition. They are low on fat but high on protein. This long-lasting treat will keep your pet engaged and occupied. One should feed maximum 5 to 15 sticks a day, depending on the dog’s size. This treat is ideal for breeds such as Pugs, Beagle, Labrador, Golden Retriever and German Shepherd. This product can come real handy when you are training the dog. We recommend this one as it is extremely healthy and a treat that ticks all the boxes.