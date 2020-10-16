Top dining sets for household use

A classic design

You can set up a stylish dining space in your home with a dining table set that offers a modern look and is spacious enough to accommodate your tableware. Adding a touch of splendour to your home with its classic design, the table is built for efficiency with 4 cozy chairs and a bench.

The chairs are padded with firm cushions to relax in. The bench is wide enough to fit two people comfortably. A durable product, the frame is of a sturdy wooden build. The table and bench both stand on strong robust legs. The chairs' solid backrest assure that your posture is properly supported. Made from traditional use of sheesham wood, the dinner table set is meant to last for a long time.

Scratch and stain resistant

Dine with simplicity as this dining table makes space for 4 and features a solid compressed wood table top and champed edges. It also holds a solid wood horizontal bar underneath it to prevent warping. Lending a classic feel, this dining table features a simple box seat structure that is perfect for your home. A highly functional construction, the rubber wood champed edge design, makes it safe for kids in the house. Natural wood veneer is pasted on the parts to have an appearance of solid wood for extendable durability. Completed with a melamine finish which makes the furniture scratch and stain-resistant. Go for this one, if wood finish is what you seek.

Circular table top

The round table in this set is made from solid wood which ensures optimum utilization of space. The chairs have cushion backrest to ensure superior comfort. Always use coasters or mats while keeping hot materials on the surface. The set is made of walnut wood and it is imported from Malaysia. This beautifully designed dining table set will be a great addition to your interiors. The circular table top will go well with both traditional and contemporary decor schemes. Want to buy a dining table that will take up very less space, this is the one.

Contemporary look

Elegantly styled, this dining table set makes for a great addition to your home. The set has an extremely modern and contemporary look that helps you set up a stylish dining space in your home. It can easily seat adults while still leaving you enough space on the table to arrange all the delicious dishes, it is just what you need for a beautiful dining room. Ergonomically designed chairs ensure comfort as you enjoy a leisurely meal with your family and friends. This is made of tough and strong material that can last through daily wear and tear which makes this set the ideal choice for your dining needs. This is a must buy for those who need an all-rounder dining table.