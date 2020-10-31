Top digital watches for men

Best of functions

This watch comes with a 35mm diameter face and large case which gives them a look of power and strength. Dial rings and raised hour markers create three-dimensional depth that gives the face plenty of character. The popular three-dial face design incorporates one analog dial in the center, with digital dials on either side. These watches are designed and engineered to deliver outstanding shock resistance and water resistance, as well as anti-magnetism. Oversized buttons come with a checkered anti-slip surface to make operations fast and sure.1/1000-second stopwatch, velocity indicator, world time, 5 alarms and much more provides these models with unmatched function and performance. All these features make it one of the best choices for digital watches.

Stainless steel case

This is a stylish digital watch with a quartz movement. It has a stainless steel case and shining bezel dial shape. The round dial colour is green. It comes with impressively designed hour markers and three hands display. The strap material is made of fibre and is available in black colour. It is also water resistant and comes in attractive brand packaging. This is an ideal gift as the first watch of young kids as it looks stylish and has a funky look as well. The watch is very easy to maintain and is as simple a watch as digital watches can be. Go for this model if you want to a value for money watch.

Multicolour band

This is a black dial digital watch with a round case shape. It comes with mineral dial glass material. It has a resin band which is multi-colour. Although the watch display is digital, it comes with a quartz movement. It is a casual sports watch with features like dual time, stop watch, etc. Other features include time, day date, 60 second alarm and a backlight. The watch has a good and bold display and is ideal for most men. You can wear it to the gym or for any sporting activity especially running or jogging. It is a great outdoor use watch with great water resistance up to 50m.

Best of both worlds

This watch features a grey round analog-digital dial, with numeral indices indicating hours, and minute markings on the bezel, all at 15-minute intervals. The dial has several small digital displays to show the date and day in digital format, along with buttons on the sides to adjust those features. The dial is enclosed in a stainless steel case. The watch can be fastened with its blue patterned silicon strap and buckle clasp. It offers a resistance to water up to 5 ATM. The multiple displays give a chronograph feel to the watch even though this is a digital watch. It is a great product for those who want a mix of analog and digital watch.