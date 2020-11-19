Top digital thermometers

For fast and accurate temperature readings

Featuring advanced technology, you can check your temperature in just a few seconds with this thermometer. The device also features a large LCD screen, and you can choose to have the reading in Fahrenheit or Celsius with a simple press of a button. This thermometer comes with a clear plastic storage case that protects it from dirt and damage when not in use. The IP27 waterproof rating means you won't have to worry about this thermometer getting wet during use. Thanks to superior sensors, you'll always get consistent and accurate readings.

If you're looking for a dependable way to check your temperature, you can't go wrong buying this thermometer.

Best for babies

Made from non-toxic and BPA-free materials, this thermometer is the ideal way to measure your baby's temperature safely. Being lightweight and compact, you can easily slip it into any bag, so you'll always have it accessible even when you're out. From a respected brand that manufactures quality infant products, you can buy this thermometer with confidence. While its durable design allows you to use it to check rectal and oral temperature, the flexible tip makes insertion simple. For added convenience, this device also stores the last recorded temperature.

We highly recommend buying this thermometer to keep a check on your infant's health.

Ideal for elderly adults

Extremely user-friendly and tailored to meet the needs of senior citizens, even your elderly parents won't have any trouble using this thermometer. As this device gives you accurate readings in under 20 seconds, you get speedy results ever time. The LCD displays your results in large, easy to read digits in Fahrenheit or Celsius. A feature we love is the fever alert that gives an audio warning if it detects a fever. Helping extend your battery life, this device automatically powers off when not in use.

If you're looking to buy an easy-to-use thermometer for an older loved one, this device is your best bet.

For oral or underarm use

Keeping track of fever is easy with this fantastic thermometer. Simple to use, all you have to do is power it on and position the tip under your arm or tongue. After 60 seconds, the device sounds a beep to indicate that the reading is complete. Delivering clinical accuracy without using mercury, this thermometer is safe for the entire family. While it boats excellent battery life, replacing the single battery is extremely simple. Available at a price that is easy on your wallet, this thermometer makes a worthy addition to your family's medical kit.

If you're looking for an affordable digital thermometer for home use, choose this one.