Top diffusers to keep your home fresh

That soothing feeling

Beautiful design is at the heart of this aromatic diffuser. The fabulously crafted ceramic pot is a testament to that ethos and quality. Visually appealing, the surface is smooth, and, of course, it emits scents that will certainly provide a fillip to your mood. Simply place this pot where you want to and sit back and enjoy the uplifting and soothing aroma wafting through the space. The rose scent is long lasting and gentle. It is a perfect stress buster too. If you want a room fragrance that will last a while and will provide you calmness, this is the set you should bag right now.

Absolutely maintenance free

This diffuser will make a great addition to your living or office spaces. The box contains a ceramic diffuser, eight reed sticks and a 60 ml diffuser oil bottle. There Cork attached to the neck of the jar with a jute string & paper pouch. This product has been fashioned from tall, stiff grasses that are porous and excellent for diffusion. The product functions on the principle of capillary action. This is a 24-hour aromatic experience. No fire, no ash and absolutely maintenance free. This diffuser will appeal to buyers who have quality on top of their mind. Now, add it to the shopping cart already.

Works as a home decor item too

A therapeutic wonder, this reed diffuser set has been carefully crafted to spread a soothing fragrance that calms, relaxes and puts you at ease. The exterior is made of beautiful glass material that spells luxury and sophistication. It works as a lovely home decor item with its minimalist appeal. Perfectly portable, it can be easily placed anywhere. This one comes in a jasmine essence but there are other varieties too like fresh linen and lavender. If you are looking for the perfect floral notes for your living room or even your bathroom, this one should fit the bill.

With natural ingredients

Creating a truly soothing and memorable experience for you and your guests alike is a job well done by this oil diffuser. It's an ideal way to keep your home smelling divine, no matter what the season. It has been made by hand with meticulous attention to detail. The lovely lemon grass fragrance gently wafts into rooms by way of naturally harvested rattan reeds. The set contains six reed sticks. It is a product made with natural botanical ingredients. An ideal buy for those who like the smell of lemon grass for a soothing feeling.