Top detergents for Front Load Washing Machines

Reduced efforts of soaking and rubbing

Does your routine make you end up with heavy soiled clothes? Surf Excel Matic Front Load is specifically designed for you. It’s hand rub action power removes the toughest stains in the machine itself, saving you the efforts of soaking, rubbing or scrubbing to remove stains thus saving your energy and time. It dissolves completely in the water ensuring no residue is left on your clothes.It works in high water levels of the front load washing machine. It has a low stud formula which produces the right amount of foam that protects your machine from effects of excessive foaming such as choking or clogging.

A dazzling white wash

Tide Ultra Matic Detergent Washing Powder is specifically designed for fully automatic washing machines. It gives you outstanding cleaning from the tough stains in the machine itself. With a formula that fights dirt from the toughest zones like cuffs, collars, and underarms, it delivers whiteness under any and every condition, thus making it perfect for both coloured as well as white clothes. To maintain the freshness, it has added fragrance which lasts long. It is known for the dazzling clean white wash results. If you are amongst the one who loves to have a crisp white shirt every time, this detergent is made for you.

Removes stain in one wash!

Ariel Matic Detergent Powder has the new bright guard technology that ensures your clothes don’t lose their shine and brightness even after repeated washes. It comes with a cutting edge technology that provides an excellent cleaning and removes tough stains like those of chocolates, juice, tea, oil, etc from your clothes keeping them clean and bright in just one wash. It leaves a long lasting fragrance on your clothes to keep your mood fresh and lifted up throughout your stressful day. So if you are tired of fabric quality degrading after repeated washes, try this detergent and it won’t fail you.

Protection by Nano fiber lock technology

Henko Matic Front Load Detergent is the perfect detergent for people who can’t help but get their clothes in a mess! It has a nano fiber lock technology which locks fraying fibers and arrests further damage, conditioning the fibers of your clothes to keep colour and shine intact. The advanced enzymatic action to remove stains results in dissolves tough stains like mud, ink, oil and chocolate instantly without harming your clothes. The powder texture is soft and smooth with a fine perfume scent that gives you a whole new washing experience.