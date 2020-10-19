Top deodorants for women

Get a refreshed feel

This combo deodorant pack, one with fresh notes of bright citrus and aqua and the other with the scent of rose petals is as good as they come. It has the power of Triclosan - a powerful antimicrobial agent that helps fight bacterial action on sweat. Neutralises odour caused by bacterial decomposition of sweat. Does not block the skin's pores, helping it to breathe and remain hydrated. Maintains the right pH levels, which helps maintain the skin. It is alcohol free which prevents skin irritation. Is long-lasting and leaves you feeling thoroughly refreshed. For those looking for a product with a great combo deal, this deodorant is for you.

Rich and unique tones

An intensely sensual expression of charm and confidence, it's the ultimate fragrance for women. It features sophisticated top notes of black currant and mandarin in a unique and sensually mysterious blend. At its heart, the erotic violets and the sensual jasmine notes fuse together to form a heady essence of power and elegance. Its rich and passionate undertones of moss delicately help bloom the aroma of patchouli, creating an unmistakable aura of seductive attraction. Beautifully stored in a 150 ml red bottle, it is easy to carry around in your handbag and spritz a little now and then for greater effect. Those with a discerning taste, will find this worthy of a place on their dressing table.

With antimicrobial agents

It contains antimicrobial agents that help keep bacteria away thus giving long lasting odour control. Boasts of ocean extracts and a fresh floral fragrance that keep you fresh all day long. Dermatologically tested, it contains caring ingredients that are reliable and help in taking care of the delicate underarm skin. Sports a clip-lock system, which means no cap and no breakage. A functional design, allows you to hold the bottle with ease. A trusted and safe product from a well-known brand, use it without a worry. It masks the odour efficiently and allows you to enjoy your day. In the mood for a nice floral fragrance? This is for you.

Alcohol-free spray

Ideal for daily use, it has the energising body mist that gives you all day freshness. The body spray is refreshing with a natural scent, keeping you smelling great in between baths. You can heal and moisturise your body with this convenient spray. A light, alcohol-free spray designed to cover your body from hair to toe in amazing scent. At 75 ml, the bottle is easy to carry around, just throw it in your handbag and use it whenever you feel like it. For those on a budget, this offers a great buying option.