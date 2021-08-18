Dreamy floral fragrance

This deodorant, with its dreamy and sublime fragrance, works well to control odour effectively. It is ideal for daily use, especially when you're out and about, as it has a long-lasting fragrance. In addition, it has notes of pink pepper, Brazilian orange, and an exotic mix of floral scents that give you the confidence to walk into any room knowing you smell good. Overall, the fragrance appeals to women of all ages and is a must-buy for use while on the go.

Easy-to-use deodorant spray

Activities like workouts, shopping, travelling or even casual evening walks can leave us feeling less than put together. This floral aqua fragrance features highly concentrated top notes of Bergamot, orange, mandarin and pear. Ideal for both men and women, this spray is skin-safe and goes on clear. This means if you're looking for a spray-on deodorant that won't stain or mark your outfits, this one is a good bet.

French perfume with floral notes

This floral medley of Passionfruit flowers, Roses and Irises makes for an incredibly French feminine fragrance. The deodorant has a unique formula that is gentle on sensitive skin like the underarms and offers long-lasting freshness - almost 24 hours. This is great if the weather is particularly humid or you know you have a day of sweaty travel ahead of you. For best results, spray it directly on the skin after a shower. The mild aroma helps manage odour even after light exercising, making it a great pick to throw into your gym bag or for the end of a long flight.

Long-lasting odour protection

This fresh flower deodorant for women has antimicrobial properties which fight off bacteria and ensures odour control for up to 48 hours. Its fragrance is light and floral, with a mix of ocean extracts. The deodorant has ingredients that are gentle on the skin and help protect your delicate underarm skin. Even the bottle is thoughtfully designed in a way that makes it ergonomic and easy to use. We loved the click-lock system that's great if you're constantly losing your cap and allows soft spraying. If you are looking for a deodorant that gives you gentle yet reliable odour protection, then this product is perfect for you.