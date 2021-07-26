Say goodbye to embarrassing flakes

We found these oil shots to be a natural solution for flaky scalps. They contain neem seed oil which soothes the scalp. It also contains tea tree oil extract, a potent antifungal and antimicrobial that helps fight dandruff. Dandruff can also occur due to excessive oil secretion from the scalp and is treated by adding celery seed oil to the mix. All these oils moisturize the scalp making it healthy. It is free from parabens and harmful chemicals and can be applied regularly. Click on the link to check out this oil for dandruff-free locks.

For healthy and strong hair

This hair oil combines a host of natural ingredients to help hair grow healthy. The onion oil helps nourish the scalp, and this helps hair grow better and reduces hair loss. Argan and almond oil, Vitamin E help nourish and moisturize the roots and prevent dandruff and itchy scalp. We found that this product combines sandalwood and rose oil to strengthen hair, thus exuding a natural shine. Since it is a natural product, it is safe to use on all hair types. Do look this product up if hair fall is a concern for you.

Say hello to lovely thick hair

An impressive list of 25 ingredients is combined to make this hair oil effective in solving hair and scalp concerns. It contains coconut oil, amla, and bhringraj, which prevent hair from thinning. Mehndi and neem moisturize the scalp and help in getting rid of dry scalp and dandruff. Hair breakage reduces as this oil contains ingredients like black sesame and brahmi that are also ayurvedic ingredients. We found this oil effective in curing seven hair issues, including split ends and rough hair. Click the link for an ayurvedic cure for your hair concerns.

Dandruff will no longer be a worry

Rejuvenate hair and rid yourself of scalp problems with this hair oil. It contains neem, an antibacterial and tea tree oil, an antifungal that fights against and treats dandruff. The scalp is moisturized, which prevents these conditions from reoccurring. Rosemary is an ingredient used in this oil to fight fungal infections and dandruff originating due to an oily scalp. We found that scalp infections are treated effectively by massaging this oil into the scalp before a hair wash. The spill-proof applicator makes applying the oil convenient and mess-free. For a quick fix to scalp issues, check this oil out.