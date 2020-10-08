Top cushion covers for your home and office

Available in jute fabric

These multi-coloured cushions are well finished from edge-to-edge and stitched from all sides. The exotic tree print pattern and trendy look will brighten your home and office for sure. One can choose from a collection of printed, embroidered, floral, striped and abstract type of cushion cover in square shape. The tree floral design is available in sizes of 12x12 inches, 16x16 inches and 24x24 inches. The covers have jute fabric on the front with duplon silk on the back. The covers are available in orange, red, green, yellow, grey, pink, black and brown colours. The product comes in a set of 5 covers. This one is meant for those who want a floral and multicolour cushion cover.

Get yourself a designer upgrade

You will definitely be able to impress your family and friends by the beautiful appearance of these cushion covers. The maintenance of this cushion cover is very hassle free as it can be easily hand washed or washed in a machine. The fabric of the cover is 100% colour fast which means the colour will not fade on repeated wash. The cushion cover comes in size of 16x16 inches. It is made of fine premium poly matty material with HD digital print. The back fabric of the cushion is premium white solid coloured satin. Go for this one for the best quality material which means it will last a long time.

A great addition to your decor

These covers are fun and stylish and they will be cute decorations for your home or car, adding colour to your life. It is made of cotton linen fabric which is breathable, soft and wear-resistant. The linen offers a comfortable cool touch and the right warmth. There is digital printing on the front with beautiful colours. The covers are available in these sizes –12x12 inches, 16x16 inches, 18x18 inches, 24x24 inches, 12x18 inches. If you are looking for the best of the lot, put your bet on this one.

Comes with hidden zippers

These cushion covers are perfect for both indoor and outdoor décor. They are ideal for a sofa, chair, couch, bed, window seat or car. They are made of ultra-soft and fine fabric, comfortable and snuggable material that is not only skin-friendly but also long-lasting. The stitching is tight and neat. Hidden zipper is provided for easy insertion and removal of the filler/insert. The pattern design is only on one side and the back of the pillow cover is without any design. It is inspired by modernism and luxury. The covers bring a feeling of relaxed vibe to your home. The right choice of cushion covers if value for money is what you seek.