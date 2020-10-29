Top cricket kits to take your game to the next level

Packs a punch

This is a full cricket kit and it comes with a duffle bag. The kit includes a cricket bat with cover, leg guard, batting gloves, thigh guard, arm guard, abdomen guard, tape, inner gloves, helmet, ball, grips, wrist band, headband and bails. This kit bag is available in various sizes for different age groups. It is made from heavy duty nylon material which makes it very durable. You can use it for a long time. Your search for a durable, potent kit bag ends here with this product.

A kit for all your needs

This kit has all the equipment that a player needs for his match or for his practice. All the products are made with good quality materials so that you can enjoy your play and can improve your game. It is available in different sizes and is suitable for all age groups. The batting gloves are made from cotton and PVC. Here is what you will get with this cricket kit: one Kashmir willow cricket bat (size 4), one pair of pads, one pair of batting gloves, one helmet, one thigh pad, one arm guard and one abdominal guard. For a complete package, the deal doesn’t get better than this. Buy it already.

Go rule the field

The contents in this bag include cricket bat made with best quality Kashmir willow, one DSC helmet with high impact resistant polypropylene outer shell, a pair batting pad atmos with traditional cane construction for maximum shock absorption. It also has a thigh pad that is made from high quality PVC material, a pair batting gloves with pre-curved filled finger rolls for protection flexibility and comfort, 1 abdominal guard that is made with traditionally shaped padded guard and one arm guard made from high quality PVC material. Want a good quality product? Then investing in this one is an easy choice to make.

Ideal for beginners

With this kit bag, you can take your game to the next level as it is perfect for beginners. The bat in this kit really stands out as it has been crafted to give the perfect weight which is ideal for explosive hitting. The accessories in this kit have gone through rigorous lab tests, ensuring longevity and top-quality performance. There are so many top-notch cricket goods available in this bag and for all this you will not have to burn a hole in your pocket. Buyers who need a budget buy option should opt for this kit.