Top cotton wear that women will love

Comfort, your name is this tank top!

Loungewear, leisure wear or active wear; whether you pair it with a shrug, plaid shirt or wear it just by itself, this is a must have. The racerback styling makes it great for a casual day in or a chic evening out. With it’s contoured neckline and flattering length you could team it with knee-length shorts, distressed denims or even outdoorsy leggings. Made from 100% cotton, this lightweight tank seamlessly fits the body.

Material that suits as well as soothes you

Pinaken’s versatile range of products now also include stylish and trendy T-shirts for uber chic women. The extensive range is bringing back the standard raglan T-shirts that are made with finest jersey cotton and are perfect for daily wear. Ribbed neckline binding, contrasted sleeves, and a wide crew neck make it easy to style with skirts, trousers, a blazer, dungarees and of course jeans. The high-quality fabric and rich colours are bleed-resistant, easy to maintain and perfect for hot weather. A Pinaken tee is a staple this summer.

Go casual in style

This beautifully crafted tunic by Elyraa features a solid silhouette with 3/4 sleeves in the same colour. The delicate spray of floral embroidery elevates this summer wardrobe staple. Made of lightweight material, it helps to keep you cool amidst the scorching heat! Style it as a casual outfit or something you can wear to an evening out, this versatile top is a must have! It has just the right length to pair it with leggings or jeans, and its durability makes it just the right daily wear.

Well cut and well designed for your comfort

Cotton absorbs excess moisture and improves breathability. This makes it especially important to wear cotton underwear like Rupa Jon Women's Cotton Panties during times of high humidity, or while working out. Wearing entirely cotton undergarments can help you keep infections, itching, and odour away. Besides its well-cut design and fit helps keep you comfortable all day long. Available in a range of colours, to match your outfits, this pack of 10 is a needed essential, well suited for all body types.