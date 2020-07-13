Top cotton night suits for women

Chic meets comfort

Flaunting abstract lines and a floral print, this night wear suit is both comfortable and chic. Contrast piping detail on the V-neck collar makes it stand-out. The piece is crafted with easy washable poly cotton and sits perfectly well on your skin with its relaxed fit giving you a snug appeal while sleeping or simply lounging at home. It can also double up as yoga-zumba wear. Side pockets allow you to make room for your little trinkets or gadgets. The side slits lend it that little extra dash of style. For longevity, wash it inside out and do not iron on prints.

Your search for stylish nightwear ends here because this piece has it all.

Premium cotton night suit

This two-piece night suit for women flaunts an exquisite piping detail on the sleeves, collar and the button placket. The smashing tiny all-over print gives this night suit a charming and cosy appeal. The notch collar detail accentuates the style and lends an extra dose of charm to your personality. The pyjama has an inner elastic waistband with drawstring closure. It can be easily machine washed, saving you the troubles.

Crafted in breathable cotton fabric, it will give you the ultimate solace while sleeping and lounging at home.

Softest feel to skin

The cute sleepwear night suit pajama set features relaxed collar style. It is made of good quality woven rayon, the material is quite breathable, non-transparent, skin-friendly and comfy. The sleep pants have an elastic adjustable waistband with both side pockets. Contrast buttons make it all the more stylish. It also comes with a patch pocket. Pregnant women can wear them post-partum for breastfeeding as the button up style will be very helpful.

This is the ideal product for those looking for a nightwear that is stylish and scores high on all the comfort parameters.

The print design is unique

The curved hemline of the top offers a relaxed fit giving you a nice appeal. The fabric is skin friendly and smooth. The print design adds the fun element. The night suit can be washed easily but a gentle wash is what is recommended.

If you are looking for a traditional style night suit, this top and dhoti style set would be the ideal pick for you.