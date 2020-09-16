Top cotton mask choices to protect yourself!

Breathe easy with these lightweight masks

Made of ultra-lightweight cotton fabric, these masks let you breathe without strain while wearing them throughout the day. With six layers of protection, this product can keep you safe from liquid spills, bacteria, dust and pollution. The adjustable clip gives you a perfect fit over your nose and stops your spectacles from fogging up during use. Thanks to the comfortable design, the stretchable earloops reduce irritation around the ears and do not leave marks on your face after removing the mask.

If you’re looking for a light solution to breathing in polluted areas, you can’t go wrong with this product.

Perfect for daily use

Show off your style while staying protected from dirty air thanks to the beautiful Jaipuri block print on these masks. With two layers of protection, these foldable, easy to carry masks allow you to breathe better quality air with little effort. Highly comfortable, these masks are ideal for daily use and fit most adult faces. To ensure a perfect fit, simply adjust the elastic ear loops around your ears. These masks manufactured with 100% pure cotton, allow you to reuse them after a gentle hand wash and drying.

This product is excellent if you’re looking for simple protection from dust and dirt in the air.

The perfect travel accessory

This set of reusable masks comes in three different colours so that they complement whatever you’re wearing. Crafted from high-quality cotton fabric, these reusable masks have a contour fit design that lets you get the most relaxed fit while making sure that your nose, mouth and face are adequately covered. No matter where you go, these trendy masks are easy to carry along and can protect yourself from inhaling dust and other allergens.

Whether you travel by road, train or plane, we recommend this product to keep your lungs safe from dirty air.

For durable, long-term use

These masks offer you three layers of protection from hazards in the air, such as dust and bacteria. The innermost premium quality cotton layer is designed to absorb exhaled moisture and feels very comfortable against your skin. Thanks to their excellent design and high-quality materials, you can machine wash these masks and reuse them many times. With an excellent finish and fit, these attractive masks will surely draw everyone's attention while keeping you well protected.

If you’re looking for quality and extended protection, then you should invest in these masks.