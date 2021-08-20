For a powerful cleaning experience

This cordless vacuum cleaner by Dyson is lightweight and easy to use even with one hand. It has seven attachments that can transform the way you clean your car or your home forever. The Dyson's digital motor V8 spins at 110,000 rpm - 5x faster than a race car engine to give you powerful suction for deep cleaning every nook and cranny of your home. Easy to use, The wall-mounted charging dock is compact and a great space-saver. It makes sure your vacuum is ready for use whenever you need it. Grab this vacuum cleaner for its powerful motor and effortless cleaning experience.

An easier way to clean

This vacuum cleaner is built with a 130 Watt motor which is one of the reasons for its fantastic performance. It has a bagless design, negating the need to clean or deal with dusty and dirt filled filtration bags. The vacuum cleaner runs for 30 minutes on a full charge, giving you more than enough time to get your floors clean. In addition, it uses advanced technology that creates a fast-spinning vortex to help clean areas that are particularly dusty. Buy this vacuum cleaner for its lengthy running time on a single charge and its advanced technology.

Cleans in a jiffy

This cord-free vacuum cleaner is designed keeping in mind portability and convenience. The vacuum has a compact form factor and can be assembled for use very quickly. The vacuum is powerful enough to lift particles of up to 0.3 microns, which its Stainless Steel HEPA Filter then traps for effective cleaning. Its portability makes it convenient to use for keeping your vehicles dust-free. The vacuum's filter can be easily removed for washing to keep it dirt-free. The vacuum cleaner's motor, while powerful, operates at a comfortable volume of fewer than 64 decibels. Buy this vacuum for its portable design.

Performance you can depend on

This vacuum cleaner can give you up to 40 minutes of cleaning when its detachable battery is fully charged. The vacuum cleaner comes with attachments like the long crevice tool, extension brush and mini-motorised brush to tackle almost any dust-busting job. The extension hose is convenient if you need to reach places around corners or at an angle. It has a mode that, when activated, allows you to tackle tough jobs, like eliminating dust or dust mites trapped in your mattress or sofa. Buy this vacuum for its many attachments that help you do a better job of cleaning.