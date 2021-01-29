Top cool air humidifiers for your home

Dr Recommends 6 litre Humidifier

This humidifier has a capacity of 6 litres which means you can enjoy fresh mist around 40 hours with low mist mode. Its top fill water design is so convenient to add water. Dr Recommends ultrasonic cool mist humidifier is suitable for small and medium sized rooms. Essential oil can be added directly to the water tank. This ensures that your room is smelling nice and fresh. This appliance helps people who experience frequent cough and cold, sinusitis, dry skin, dryness in the throat, irritation in the eyes, allergies and cracked lips.

Dr Recommends 3.5 litre Humidifier

Having a 3.5 litre capacity and top fill design, the Dr Recommends Air Humidifier can work up to 30 hours on low mist mode. The top fill water design makes it easy to add water. Dr Recommends cool mist humidifier provides 3 levels of mist – low, medium and high. It is suitable for a 10-30 m²/107-322 ft² room, such as office, bedroom, baby room, living room. You can add essential oil in the aromatherapy box on the back and then enjoy the pleasant aroma and relax. This bedroom humidifier has a 4 time setting function – 2 hours, 4 hours, 6 hours and 8 hours. You can choose to set the timing according to your requirement.

Geek Nyorova H7 5 litre humidifier

Easy top lid opening makes refilling of water super easy and convenient. Also, it gives ultimate comfort in cleaning. This air humidifier is advanced with “Gizo Induction”. This humidifies water into micro-mist facilitating max air throw with higher discharge rate. The 5l water hold capacity in H7 humidifiers lets you enjoy humidified moist air even for long hours. Ideal for bigger room spaces. Decide the comfortable humidity in air with 8 levels that are adjustable with the turn of a knob. Auto power off guarantees safety. Geek Nyorova portable humidifier makes dry skin go moist and feel fresh.

Dr Recommends 3.5l Humidifier

