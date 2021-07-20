Spacious capacity for large households

This microwave comes loaded with heating, baking, defrosting features which makes it perfect for most kitchens. Ideal for families with large reheating and cooking requirements, this model comes with a large 32L capacity interior coated with scratch-resistant ceramic. If you have little ones at home, you’ll appreciate it also includes a child lock feature that prevents kids from operating it. It also boasts a large LED display, tactile buttons, presets for cooking, and various modes to help you prepare your favourite dishes with ease.

For a capable microwave oven that can keep up with the demands of a large family, choose this one.

Attractive and versatile option

Ideal for large kitchens, this fantastic 32L microwave comes with a perfect blend of looks and function. You’ll find that its well-designed stainless steel cavity delivers uniform heating and is easy to clean. It comes with a concealed heating element, steam clean function, large buttons, and a convenient selection dial. With over 200 cooking presets to choose from, you’ll find it effortless to prepare most popular Indian foods. What’s more, this model also comes with a motorised rotisserie so you can prepare drool-worthy barbecues right in your kitchen.

If you’re looking for a convection microwave with premium looks and features, your search ends here.

Affordable all-in-one microwave

This microwave comes packed with technology that makes cooking a delight. It comes with seven heating modes that include microwave, convection, grill and combinations of heating options. We love that it sports a large heating cavity and 31.5cm turntable, so you’ll have no trouble fitting a full-sized dinner plate or a big casserole inside. Along with the microwave, you also get a grill rack that you can use for baking too. At a pocket-friendly price point, we find this microwave offers excellent value.

Ideal for a family on a budget, you can’t go wrong choosing this microwave.

Durable and easy to use

Manufactured with high-grade materials, you can be sure that you will get many years of service from it. Thanks to its convenient and sensitive membrane keypad, people of all ages can operate it with minimum effort. Large enough for all your cooking needs, you can also use it for dishes that require combination cooking, fermentation or even for defrosting frozen foods. To protect your appliance and home, this microwave includes a child lock and sensors that automatically cut off power if the temperature gets too high.

For a robust microwave that makes cooking hassle-free, we highly recommend buying this brand.