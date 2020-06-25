Top comfortable shoes for women

Gives you all the support you need

Celebrate the revamp of the chunky ‘90s vibe in footwear with this classic pair of sneakers. This cool pair by new bKeep your feet from hitting the pavement and your toes ventilated all day long as you run around ticking things off your to-do list in style. Lightweight and laced for support, these are perfect to walk around in all day without waking up the next day with sore and aching feet.

Easy to wear and great to look at

Platformed beauties, this pair of cool colour-blocked monochrome slip ons will keep you head and shoulders above the city crowds. A suede upper and metallic detailing help you transition easily from day to night quickly and easily. Wear it casually or amp up your evening wear with this chic pair of footwear that will bring on the compliments.Owning this pair is the easiest way to upgrade your style quotient today.

Trusted brand and great functionality

Bata has been a trusted footwear brand for decades and they are masters of bringing together form and function. Comfortable, practical and available in a number of bright, cheerful combinations, you could walk a mile in these women’s loafers and never feel it. Sturdy canvas and a round toe box means this low maintenance pair will last you for years and years.

Foam soles for your comfort

If your travel itinerary includes outdoor excursions or walking-heavy city tours, opt for these foam soled beauties. Available in bright happy colours, you can always make sure you step out on the right foot. Rain or shine, whether you’re training for the marathon or building your Instagram feed, these stylish and lightweight shoes have got you covered. Highly durable, low maintenance they work well with jeans, skirts, short or dresses. Effortless form meets easy function in this pair.