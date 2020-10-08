Top colouring kit for kids

A fun pack

Neatly packaged and of top quality, this colouring kit is a fine addition in fun learning for your kid. It is also a terrific exercise in expanding creativity to fire up your darling child’s potential. The contents are secured in a transparent zipper pack and have colours in cake form with excellent colouring strength. It has a box of water colour cakes (24 shades), one drawing book, sketch pens (12 shades), 4 brushes and 6 sparkle glue tubes. A quality product for quality time, something you should invest in right away.

Easy to carry case

This tin carry case contains 30 connector sketch pens, 1 passport colouring book and 2 assorted colouring sticker sheets. The passport book is filled with interesting facts and drawings of wonders around the world, which makes for a fun educational colouring experience. The carry case doubles up as an easy storage box. It is a very cool way to carry your colours around. This could be a great birthday gift or a gift to a young person even without any special occasion. If you want your child to explore his creative dimension and also carry his color case in style, this is just the companion you need.

Easy and simple to use

Brush pens give a translucent watercolour effect with the ease of a pen. Students can now create a beautiful watercolour design without the hassle of using water, palette, brush and colour. It reduces the workload and the need for other handy apparatus drastically. The pens are suitable for a wide range of papers. Flexible brush tips make for effortless painting and calligraphy. The pens are super easy and simple to use. If you want your child to have that ease of working, this product right here accomplishes that. Also, it comes in over two dozen colour shades so you are spoilt for choice.

Give wings to imagination

This lovely combo pack has all the richness of myriad colours. The oil pastels and crayons are super smooth. The packaging is attractive and efficient. It will draw the interest of your child and the two or three (or more) of you can spend hours pushing the boundaries of creativity and imagination. Draw up the world and fill it up with as much richness as you want. You should buy it without much ado as it is an excellent value for your money.