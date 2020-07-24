Top clutches for the modern women

A sequinned wonder

This clutch brings out your high-octane glamour with its sequin touch. It doesn't matter where you are headed to adding shimmer makes for an instant glitzy makeover. The insides of this dazzling beauty are lined with silk for that soft touch. It also comes with a chain and doubles up as a sling too. It’s a perfect accessory for your outfits. Match it with a pair of heels for that ultra-glamorous look. It is an instant hit in any party and if you are looking to make a style statement, this does wonders.

Oozes a contemporary vibe

It has been crafted with elegance and an innovative approach. Coming from a trusted line of products, it will be appreciated and acknowledged for its fine finish, smooth texture and easy to carry nature. This clutch is available in a perfect black colour. It has enough space to carry your essentials be it the phone or that lipstick. This stunning clutch has been made from fine leather, lending it that luxurious and rich feel. This is a perfect wardrobe accessory for those who value quality.

This one has an awesome design

The clutch front is beautifully decorated with a variety of simulation flowers, the metal branches are embellished by some beads and metal leaves lending it a striking visual aesthetic. The entire structure of this clutch is made of superior hardware frame and durable polyester. The inside lining material is smooth satin. The beautiful pink clutch has a matte finish. Another added feature is that it is easy to clean and also exhibits water resistant abilities. The clutch design is suitable for social events and works even as a gift for loved ones.

Lots of space here

This elegant tassel pendant clutch is large enough to fit your big smartphones along with a few other things you need to carry. The push lock feature provides easy access to your valuables and helps with security. The unique green colour is appealing and the suede finish is unique. The diamante stone clasp adds that plush look to this clutch. This one is perfect for weddings and will match with your gorgeous dress. Pair it with high heels and rock the event.