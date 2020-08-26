Top clutches for every occasion

A fusion of traditional and modern

This a small clutch that can hold your essential items easily. The clutch case has a satin fabric exterior that has meenakari work on it that will stay for a long period of time. The interior space of this clutch is very spacious that gives you quick access to all the content and has a clear crystal studded clasp for closure. Sugarcrush Girls' & Women's Clutch is sure to make heads turn with its unique design and adorable look and suits well for everyday use. If you are a patron of traditional art work, you are definitely going to love this clutch.

Heavy design suitable for parties

This clutch is made from a superior hardware frame and durable polyester with the lining of smooth satin. The external blush coloured PU material that covers the entire frame gives it a very rich and elegant look and is easy to clean. The front part of this clutch is heavily decorated with a variety of simulation flowers, golden metal branches embellished with beautiful beads and metal leaves along with a crystal surrounded clasp. Tooba Women's Clutch comes with different detachable chains with which you can convert it into a shoulder handbag, sling bag or a clutch. It is perfect for parties and cocktails.

Perfect for every formal occasion

This glamorous clutch is made from silk and satin features a cinched woven design that gives a very noble look. A very delicate gold hanging chain tassel on one side has a very simple and dainty appeal. It has been equipped with a clear crystal studded clasp with a push lock closure that provides you easy access to the contents kept in along with an added security. This green clutch is provided with a removable long golden metal chain which is study and would not hurt you, your clothes and hair. If you are looking for a clutch to carry to your next formal party or an evening ball, GETKO WITH DEVICE Women's Elegant Tassel Velvet Evening Party Clutch Bags is the best pick for you.

Glam up your ethnic look

This baby pink clutch is artistically handmade from fine silk brocade fabric. The beautiful subtle floral design on it in a shaded pattern will glam up your ethnic as well as contemporary outfit adding an extra charm to it. The exterior of this clutch is made from pure silk fabric along with a hard and durable inner lining. It has clasp closure and a detachable golden chain to turn the clutch into a sling bag. THE TAN CLAN Women's Clutch is the product for you if you are looking for a clutch bag to accompany you in a marriage occasion or festive environment.