Top clogs for your baby boy

Refined Design

These clogs are the best for your little boy. It features a contemporary refined design with exceptional comfort. These shoes are extremely lightweight and waterproof. They have a relaxed footbed which makes walking fun for a toddler. Your little boy can easily wear them on their own. The light weight of these clogs does not weigh your child down and helps them lift their feet while they walk. The waterproof feature keeps your son’s feet dry. These clogs are one of the best deal available in the market for a refined design with waterproof features

LED lights that glow bright

These clogs are one of its kind. This footwear is available in light green colour. The sole of these clogs are made up of resin which ensures durability and sustainability. It is easy to put them on. What makes these clogs special is that there are LED lights added in the out-sole which blink as your child walks. It has a soft foot base which protects your child's heels and keeps them soft. These clogs are extremely easy to clean. All you have to do is wipe it with a soft cloth to remove the dust. Buy these clogs if you want a pair in the most vibrant of colours.

Adjustable straps

These clogs are made up of synthetic material that has an anti skid sole which protects your child from mishaps such slipping on tiles or watery surfaces. The strap is adjustable and can be positioned to be worn over the top of the foot, so that the clog can be transformed into a slip-on or the strap can be pulled back and be worn as a floater. The strap protects your child's feet and keeps the clog on your toddler's foot. Those looking for anti-skid clogs will find this was one to be a real deal.

As light as they come

These bright little clogs are perfect for your little baby boy. The sole is made up of rubber which keeps your child's feet comfortable and lets them breathe while looking stylish and cute. They are extremely light and can be put on hassle free. The unique design makes this footwear attractive for kids and encourages them to walk more. The rubber in the sole protects your child's feet from unwanted elements, keeping them clean and relaxed. These clogs can be worn for hours as they keep shoe bites at bay. Need a lightweight option? Go for these clogs with rubber soles.