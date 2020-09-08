Top class leather wallets for men

A wallet for plastic money

If you are one of those people who prefer to go with minimum cash and use plastic money numerous times in a day, this wallet is for you. The wallet is provided with a special detachable card holder uniquely made of metal aluminum which prevents the possibility of RFID skimming. The card holder can contain up to 4-5 cards, you just have to pull the trigger and your cards will slide out. HIDE & SKIN Manchester Genuine Leather Wallet with Detachable Card Case is made from 100% genuine leather and has a matte finish which gives it a tough and vintage look.

Premium quality product

This men's wallet is made from the best genuine leather making it long-lasting. It is resistant to wear and tear due to the sturdy build saving you from going on prefect wallet hunt soon. It very efficiently accommodates all your essentials and turns out to be a fine gift for your father, brother or a dear friend of yours. The wallet features a contrast stitching that makes it subtly stylish. Hornbull Men's Stella Brown Genuine Leather RFID Blocking Wallet has a textured, matte and smooth finish.

A blend of style and class

Keep all your essentials neat and organised in this wallet that has a designed place for everything your need to keep in a wallet. The spacious currency notes slots, zipper compartment, coin pocket with flap closure, credit card slots, and the secret compartment lets you to completely trust this wallet with all your essentials. The compact size of this wallet allows you to easily slip it into your jeans or jacket pocket. Urban Forest Oliver Mens Leather Wallet is a Bi-fold wallet with a soft matt textured finish that will suffice your needs if you are looking for a classy yet stylish wallet to sport on every kind of outfit.

Simple and sleek classic black

The wallet is pitch black in colour with a glossy finish giving it a classy look. The material used in making this wallet is genuine leather and has a slim and sleek design. It is provided with three credit card slots, two bill compartments, one transparent ID pocket, two currency note slots, and a pocket with zip closure to keep coins. It is well stitched and is very soft and smooth to feel. Titan Black Men's Wallet (TW112LM1BK) has two secret compartments at the back to store away your confidential things. If you are looking for a classic black formal wallet, this one is the best pick for you.