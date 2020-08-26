Top cheese to jazz up your food

Snacking option

This is pasteurised processed cheese which includes sodium citrate, common salt, citric acid along with permitted natural colours. It is made from graded cow/buffalo milk. This is a popular cheese brand for snacking on its own as chiplets and slices. This cheese is a great source of calcium and milk proteins. It can be added to omelettes, pizza, souffles, au gratins and fondues. It comes from a company that has made a name for itself with its dairy products. Rest assured, you are buying quality with this purchase. If you want an all-purpose cheese, this is the one to opt for.

Healthy feta cheese

This feta cheese is made from pure cow milk. Its crumbly texture and moderate salt content makes it perfect for making delicious pastas and pizzas. It goes well with a healthy bowl of greek salad, on the go sandwiches and many more dishes. It is a 100% vegetarian product and a rich source of protein. Compared to most other cheese, this one is low in calories and fat. This makes it a healthy option to add to your meals. It also contains a high amount of B vitamins, phosphorus and calcium which can benefit bone health. Want a healthy cheese that’s low on fat? Go for this one.

Ultimate pizza topping

This is everyone's favourite pizza topping – the mozzarella cheese. It is traditionally made using buffalo milk and is generally white in colour. It is a semi-soft cheese and is generally stored in brine until ready to use. This brand of mozzarella is mild, delicate with a dash of sourness and tastes absolutely fresh. It is pure natural cheese and way better than the processed varieties. It can be grated over pastas, salads, or into a simple tomato soup. It is a great source of protein, niacin, riboflavin, thiamine, and biotin-rich in vitamin B6. This is perfect cheese for those who want to take the taste of their pizza to the next level.

Soft and smooth texture

This is a combination of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Pure mozzarella cheese can become very hard in the freezer if kept for a long time. But this one stays soft and is easy to grate. It also lasts much longer compared to pure mozzarella. It has a firm and smooth texture along with a high melting point. This cheese also has great stretchability making it ideal pairing for pizza or even burgers. Go for this option if you want the best of two cheeses in one packet.