Top chargers you need right now for all your charging needs

Universal charging in your hands

This charger is an excellent choice for any one who’s always on the go. It works as an adapter and allows you to effortlessly plug in your devices in over 150 countries around the world. It has two fast charging USB ports for charging your mobiles or tablets and a socket for wall chargers. ROHS, CE and FC certified, it packs in everything from safety shutters to inbuilt surge and spike protection, which was a reassuring guarantee for the safety of our devices on the go. This charger is without a doubt a well-built, high-quality product, trust us. As an added bonus the included protective case helps keep your charger safe during your travels.

Comes with a great build

Perfect for small offices and areas where there are multiple phone users, you can now charge many devices at the same time without the need for multiple chargers. With its 8 USB ports and two plug sockets, this charger even has an LED display to show the voltage and charging status. The wireless charger in the centre is a highly appreciated feature for days when you forget your charging cable at home. We find that the build quality is more than satisfactory with an ABS shell and PC fireproof material along with an over-temperature protection for added safety.

Travel adapter that is also super safe

As a lightweight, compact device that has a power adapter for over 150 countries, this charger is hard to beat as the perfect travel companion. With its 2 USB ports and multi-plug electrical socket, we found it was perfect for all our devices including laptops. We found using the SeCro travel adapter-charger was stress-free with an in-built surge protector that's sure to keep your devices safe. While it is compatible with most 3 pin plugs, we found that it is best suited for charging your non-earthed, two pin equipment anywhere, quickly. With this charger by your side all we can say is happy travels!

One charger for multiple devices

With the number of smartphones, tablets and other devices that use a USB plug to recharge, it only makes sense to think about upgrading our homes and offices to support this technology. This wall socket makes life so much easier by letting you access USB points anywhere you have a socket and also give you a point to plug in your laptop plug, lighting fixture, aroma diffuser or music system at the same time. We were relieved to find that the USB ports have an inbuilt smart chip that protects your devices and provides the correct charging current. Easy to install, we loved that this wall socket with 2.1A USB ports is well-designed and stylish enough to fit in and match your interiors.